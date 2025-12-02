Aman Gupta's ₹12L investment in snack brand now worth ₹40cr!

Aman Gupta, the co-founder of Boat and a judge on Shark Tank India , has revealed that his investment in snack brand Let's Try is the "best in the history" of the show. He had invested ₹12 lakh for an equity stake of 7-8% during Season 1. Now, four years later, his investment is valued at ₹40 crore.

Brand evolution Let's Try's journey from pitch to success Let's Try, led by Nitin Vinod Kalra, pitched their healthy snacking brand on Shark Tank India when it was just seven months old. The company had earned ₹16 lakh in five months and sought ₹45 lakh for 2% equity. While other judges opted out due to concerns over fried products, Gupta saw potential in the brand and agreed to invest along with Anupam Mittal. However, after due diligence, Mittal exited leaving Gupta as the sole investor.

Valuation surge Let's Try's valuation skyrockets Let's Try's valuation has skyrocketed from ₹3.75 crore during its Shark Tank India pitch to ₹324 crore today, a whopping 50x increase. The brand, which positioned itself as a healthier alternative despite being priced 15% higher than competitors like Haldiram's, has proven Gupta's instincts right. "Everybody said there are so many big companies in this sector, how big a company can you make?" Gupta recalled from Season 1. "But the founder proved them wrong."