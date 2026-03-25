BlackRock CEO warns $150/barrel oil may trigger global recession

Larry Fink, the CEO of BlackRock, has warned that a surge in oil prices to $150 per barrel could trigger a global recession. In an interview with BBC, Fink said that if Iran "remains a threat" and oil prices stay high, it would have "profound implications" for the world economy. BlackRock is the world's largest asset manager with $14 trillion in assets under management.

Market predictions Middle East conflict's impact on oil prices The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has caused volatility in financial markets as investors try to predict its effect on energy costs. Fink believes that the outcome of this conflict could lead to two extreme scenarios for oil prices. If peace is restored and Iran is accepted back into the international community, oil prices could fall below pre-war levels. However, if not, we may face "years of above $100, closer to $150 oil," which would have severe economic implications.

Energy strategy Rising energy prices a 'regressive tax' Fink also stressed the need for countries to be pragmatic about their energy mix and use all available sources. He said that providing cheap energy is key to driving growth and improving living standards. The BlackRock CEO also highlighted that rising energy prices are a "very regressive tax," affecting the poor more than the wealthy.

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Tech dominance AI bubble concerns dismissed On the topic of AI investment, Fink rejected claims of an AI bubble, saying he doesn't see any similarities with the 2007-08 financial crisis. He stressed that financial institutions today are more secure than they were back then. BlackRock was part of a consortium that acquired Aligned Data Centers, one of the world's largest data center providers, in a $40 billion deal last year.

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