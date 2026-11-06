$2.5T wiped out as Nasdaq plunges 5.5% in one day
What's the story
The Nasdaq Composite index nosedived by a staggering 5.52% on Thursday, marking its biggest single-day decline in 19 months. The slump was triggered by fears of stricter artificial intelligence (AI) regulations and a slowdown in data center construction. The index also entered correction territory, falling over 10% from its record closing high on October 6.
Financial impact
Tech stocks take a beating
The recent sell-off has erased some $3 trillion in market value from S&P 500 companies.
Tech giants like NVIDIA saw their shares plummet by over 9%, while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index crashed by more than 12%.
Other major indices also took a hit, with the S&P 500 falling by 4.36% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average losing 3.44%.
Regulatory concerns
Midterm election outcomes influence market reaction
The US midterm election results, which strengthened the Democratic Party's position in Congress, played a key role in the market reaction.
Candidates promising stricter oversight of data center expansion emerged victorious.
This has raised concerns that the massive investments fueling the AI boom could face political, regulatory and economic hurdles just as investors are seeking clearer evidence of returns.
Infrastructure challenges
Data center expansion crucial for AI service demand
AI models require massive computing power, prompting companies like Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon and Meta to invest heavily in data centers.
These facilities are crucial for meeting the growing demand for AI services.
However, their rapid expansion has drawn opposition from several American communities over issues like electricity bills, water usage, environmental impact and land use.
Election impact
Restrictions on data centers approved by voters
The November 3 midterm elections saw voters in at least 38 jurisdictions approve bans or restrictions on data centers.
Democratic candidates promising stricter oversight also won gubernatorial races in key data center markets.
Texas, which accounts for about a quarter of planned US data center capacity, is particularly significant as Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa has vowed to halt new projects until legislation protecting residents and electricity ratepayers is introduced.
Market implications
Infrastructure investment driving AI momentum
The AI rally has become an infrastructure investment story, with semiconductor companies like NVIDIA benefiting from demand for advanced processors.
Cloud computing providers have also expanded their infrastructure to accommodate customers seeking access to AI computing capacity.
This investment cycle extends beyond tech companies, benefiting utilities, power equipment manufacturers, and data center developers as well.
Future outlook
Returns on infrastructure investments under scrutiny
The market is now reassessing how quickly this infrastructure can be built and if the expected returns will justify the capital being committed.
A major risk for the AI industry is the gap between massive infrastructure spending and its monetization. Companies need to generate enough revenue from AI subscriptions, cloud services, enterprise software, etc. to justify these investments.