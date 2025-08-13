2 million investors go inactive on trading apps in 2025
Big names like Groww, Zerodha, Angel One, and Upstox lost close to 2 million active investors in just the first half of 2025.
July alone saw about 6 lakh more clients go inactive.
Wider impact on the industry
This isn't just a blip for a few apps—it signals a wider slowdown in retail trading.
Fewer active traders mean less action in the market and changing business for brokerages.
Even firms like Mirae Asset and Sharekhan felt the pinch.
SEBI's new rules on derivatives
Tougher SEBI rules on futures and options—like higher margins, fewer expiry dates, stricter entry criteria, and higher taxes—have made it harder for regular folks to trade derivatives.
Many are now shifting their money into mutual funds or managed portfolios instead.
Some platforms are still growing
A few platforms—SBI Securities, Paytm Money, and ICICI Securities—actually gained new clients in July 2025.
So while most brokers are seeing slowdowns, some are still finding ways to grow.