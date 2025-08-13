2 million investors go inactive on trading apps in 2025

Big names like Groww, Zerodha, Angel One, and Upstox lost close to 2 million active investors in just the first half of 2025. July alone saw about 6 lakh more clients go inactive.

Wider impact on the industry This isn't just a blip for a few apps—it signals a wider slowdown in retail trading.

Fewer active traders mean less action in the market and changing business for brokerages.

Even firms like Mirae Asset and Sharekhan felt the pinch.

SEBI's new rules on derivatives Tougher SEBI rules on futures and options—like higher margins, fewer expiry dates, stricter entry criteria, and higher taxes—have made it harder for regular folks to trade derivatives.

Many are now shifting their money into mutual funds or managed portfolios instead.