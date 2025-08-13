Musk accused of rigging X's algorithm to favor himself Business Aug 13, 2025

The long-running rivalry between OpenAI's Sam Altman and Tesla's Elon Musk just got more interesting.

On August 12, 2025, Musk claimed Apple was favoring OpenAI on the App Store, but that was quickly disproved—other AI apps like DeepSeek and Perplexity were also trending.

Altman fired back by accusing Musk of tweaking the X (formerly Twitter) algorithm for his own benefit, even daring him to sign an affidavit saying he hadn't.