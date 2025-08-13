Musk accused of rigging X's algorithm to favor himself
The long-running rivalry between OpenAI's Sam Altman and Tesla's Elon Musk just got more interesting.
On August 12, 2025, Musk claimed Apple was favoring OpenAI on the App Store, but that was quickly disproved—other AI apps like DeepSeek and Perplexity were also trending.
Altman fired back by accusing Musk of tweaking the X (formerly Twitter) algorithm for his own benefit, even daring him to sign an affidavit saying he hadn't.
Grok sided with Altman
Adding a bit of humor, Grok—Musk's own AI chatbot—actually sided with Altman and pointed to past reports about Musk's tactics.
Musk brushed off the accusation, blaming "legacy media" for Grok's comments and hinted he might reprogram his bot soon.
Despite all this sparring, both leaders remain major players in AI, and their public feud is a window into how competitive things are getting in tech right now.