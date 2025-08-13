Musk's X post reignites feud with Altman
Elon Musk stirred things up again by posting a screenshot where ChatGPT called him more trustworthy than OpenAI boss Sam Altman.
The post quickly caught attention and added fuel to their long-running feud, which goes all the way back to when they co-founded OpenAI together.
Musk and Altman's AI rivalry
Musk left OpenAI in 2018 after disagreeing with its for-profit shift, and things got even messier after his failed nearly $97 billion takeover attempt of OpenAI this year.
Now, their competition is front and center—Musk has Grok AI going head-to-head with Altman's ChatGPT, and both have accused each other of unfair tactics, including App Store favoritism and X algorithm manipulation.
The future of AI
This latest spat shows how AI tools like ChatGPT are now part of public tech battles—and how social media can turn these rivalries into trending topics.
For anyone following the future of AI, it's clear that the lines between technology, business moves, and online drama are blurrier than ever.