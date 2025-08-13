Musk's X post reignites feud with Altman

Musk and Altman's AI rivalry

Musk left OpenAI in 2018 after disagreeing with its for-profit shift, and things got even messier after his failed nearly $97 billion takeover attempt of OpenAI this year.

Now, their competition is front and center—Musk has Grok AI going head-to-head with Altman's ChatGPT, and both have accused each other of unfair tactics, including App Store favoritism and X algorithm manipulation.