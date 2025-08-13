AI search engine Perplexity offers to buy Google's Chrome
AI search engine Perplexity just made a bold $34.5 billion offer to buy Google's Chrome browser, promising to keep Chromium open source with a $3 billion investment and let Google stay as the default search engine.
If this goes through, it could shake up how we browse and search online.
Browser market and legal battles
This offer comes right after the US Department of Justice proposed in March 2025 that Google be forced to sell off Chrome over monopoly concerns—Google's fighting back, but with Chrome holding about 68% of the browser market, it's a hot target.
Other companies like OpenAI are also rumored to be interested, and DuckDuckGo's CEO even valued Chrome at "upwards of $50 billion."
The whole thing is part of ongoing legal battles around Google's dominance in search and ads.