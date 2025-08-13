AI search engine Perplexity offers to buy Google's Chrome

Browser market and legal battles

This offer comes right after the US Department of Justice proposed in March 2025 that Google be forced to sell off Chrome over monopoly concerns—Google's fighting back, but with Chrome holding about 68% of the browser market, it's a hot target.

Other companies like OpenAI are also rumored to be interested, and DuckDuckGo's CEO even valued Chrome at "upwards of $50 billion."

The whole thing is part of ongoing legal battles around Google's dominance in search and ads.