Zomato Gold available for Re 1 for limited users

Other discounted renewals at ₹99 or ₹30

If you don't see the Re. 1 option, Zomato is also showing other discounted renewals at ₹99 or ₹30 while placing orders—these are also time-limited.

In February 2024, Zomato rebranded itself as Eternal, grouping its main businesses like food delivery (Zomato), quick commerce (Blinkit), live events (District), and kitchen supplies (Hyperpure) under one name.

Meanwhile, Zomato, along with Swiggy and Zepto, is facing an antitrust complaint from the AICPDF about deep discounting practices and calls for an investigation into how these quick-delivery platforms operate.