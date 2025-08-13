Zomato Gold available for Re 1 for limited users
Zomato is running a limited-time in-app offer where some users can renew their Gold membership for only ₹1, a big drop from its original ₹149 price in 2023.
The three-month Gold plan gets you free delivery on orders over ₹199 and up to 30% extra off at more than 20,000 partner restaurants, making it a sweet deal for regular foodies.
Other discounted renewals at ₹99 or ₹30
If you don't see the Re. 1 option, Zomato is also showing other discounted renewals at ₹99 or ₹30 while placing orders—these are also time-limited.
In February 2024, Zomato rebranded itself as Eternal, grouping its main businesses like food delivery (Zomato), quick commerce (Blinkit), live events (District), and kitchen supplies (Hyperpure) under one name.
Meanwhile, Zomato, along with Swiggy and Zepto, is facing an antitrust complaint from the AICPDF about deep discounting practices and calls for an investigation into how these quick-delivery platforms operate.