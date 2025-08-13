India signs CEPA with Oman What it means for us
India just wrapped up a big trade agreement with Oman called the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).
The goal? Make it easier for both countries to do business together by cutting customs duties and opening up services.
Talks kicked off back in November 2023, and this deal is set to give India's exports a real boost—especially since Oman is already India's third-biggest export market in the Gulf.
Lower tariffs might mean less revenue at 1st
According to Minister Jitin Prasada, lower tariffs might mean less revenue at first, but they're expected to ramp up trade, attract investment, and help Indian businesses compete globally.
India has signed similar deals recently with countries like Mauritius and Australia, but each agreement also includes rules to protect local industries from sudden import surges—so homegrown businesses aren't left behind.