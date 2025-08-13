India signs CEPA with Oman What it means for us Business Aug 13, 2025

India just wrapped up a big trade agreement with Oman called the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

The goal? Make it easier for both countries to do business together by cutting customs duties and opening up services.

Talks kicked off back in November 2023, and this deal is set to give India's exports a real boost—especially since Oman is already India's third-biggest export market in the Gulf.