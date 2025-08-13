Next Article
Cabinet clears ₹4,594cr semiconductor projects in Odisha, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh
India's Cabinet has greenlit four new semiconductor projects worth ₹4,594 crore, aiming to ramp up local chip production and reduce reliance on imports.
These moves are part of the India Semiconductor Mission and tie into the Atmanirbhar Bharat push for economic self-reliance.
These projects will boost local electronics manufacturing ecosystem
Odisha is getting a major silicon carbide chip plant (₹2,066 crore) plus a 3D Glass unit backed by Intel and Lockheed Martin (₹1,943 crore).
Andhra Pradesh will see a new chip packaging facility (₹468 crore), while Punjab is set for an electronic components project (₹117 crore).
It's all about making India a bigger player in global electronics manufacturing.