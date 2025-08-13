Cabinet clears ₹4,594cr semiconductor projects in Odisha, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh

These projects will boost local electronics manufacturing ecosystem

Odisha is getting a major silicon carbide chip plant (₹2,066 crore) plus a 3D Glass unit backed by Intel and Lockheed Martin (₹1,943 crore).

Andhra Pradesh will see a new chip packaging facility (₹468 crore), while Punjab is set for an electronic components project (₹117 crore).

It's all about making India a bigger player in global electronics manufacturing.