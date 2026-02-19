$200B AI investment: Ambani, Adani, Microsoft to boost India's ecosystem

India just made a huge play to become an AI powerhouse, with over $200 billion in fresh investments announced at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi. Mukesh Ambani is leading the charge, promising $110 billion for massive green-powered data centers and Jio-connected edge computing across the country.

Adani and Microsoft join the party Gautam Adani is adding another $100 billion by 2035 for renewable data centers—helping create a $250 billion ecosystem when you count all the ripple effects on servers and cloud infrastructure.

Microsoft is pitching in too, pledging $50 billion to expand AI access for lower-income nations.

Google and Infosys are also in the mix Google is rolling out a new America-India Connect fiber-optic cable to boost global connectivity.

Anthropic's CEO addressed the summit, and Infosys was listed among participating companies.

These global partnerships are putting India firmly on the map as an emerging leader in AI.