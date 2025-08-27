2025's IPO listing gains drop to 14.6%: What's the reason

IPO listing gains have dropped to 14.6% so far in 2025, down from a hefty 30.25% last year. This dip comes as market mood softens and worries about US tariffs linger. Still, most IPOs this year have given positive returns, raising ₹67,737 crore—though that's less than the ₹1.6 lakh crore raised by 91 IPOs in 2024.

Top gainers so far in 2025 NSDL led the pack among big IPOs (over ₹4,000 crore), delivering an impressive 54.6% return after a solid first-day pop of 17%.

Hexaware Technologies (12.3%) and HDB Financial Services (6.8%) also did well, while Aditya Infotech and Prostarm Info Systems scored over 50% listing gains each.

Sensex up just under 3.4% for the year so far Even with lower average returns, nearly 180 companies have filed to raise over ₹3 lakh crore through IPOs this year—showing investors are still keen on new opportunities.

The Sensex is up just under 3.4% for the year so far; meanwhile, the BSE IPO index has barely moved at all.