2025's IPO listing gains drop to 14.6%: What's the reason
IPO listing gains have dropped to 14.6% so far in 2025, down from a hefty 30.25% last year.
This dip comes as market mood softens and worries about US tariffs linger.
Still, most IPOs this year have given positive returns, raising ₹67,737 crore—though that's less than the ₹1.6 lakh crore raised by 91 IPOs in 2024.
Top gainers so far in 2025
NSDL led the pack among big IPOs (over ₹4,000 crore), delivering an impressive 54.6% return after a solid first-day pop of 17%.
Hexaware Technologies (12.3%) and HDB Financial Services (6.8%) also did well, while Aditya Infotech and Prostarm Info Systems scored over 50% listing gains each.
Sensex up just under 3.4% for the year so far
Even with lower average returns, nearly 180 companies have filed to raise over ₹3 lakh crore through IPOs this year—showing investors are still keen on new opportunities.
The Sensex is up just under 3.4% for the year so far; meanwhile, the BSE IPO index has barely moved at all.
Four IPOs opened on August 26th alone
On August 26th alone, four companies hit the market: Patel Retail jumped up by 13.6%, Vikram Solar gained 7.4%, Shreeji Shipping Global edged up by just over one percent—but Gem Aromatics slipped by nearly two percent.
Nine recent IPOs—including Arisinfra Solutions—are currently trading below their issue prices despite the overall positive trend for new listings this year.