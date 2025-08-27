Hindalco to build aluminum plant in Andhra Pradesh for Apple
Hindalco is putting ₹586 crore into a new aluminum facility in Kuppam, Andhra Pradesh, which will produce aluminum extrusions used in the chassis of Apple's iPhones.
The move is part of the state's push to become an iPhone manufacturing hub and could bring 613 new jobs over the next four years, pending final approval from state officials.
Syrma SGS Technology is also looking to invest in the state
Kuppam sits close to Bengaluru and Chennai, making it a smart spot for tech growth with solid infrastructure.
The plant plans to start production by March 2027, officially linking Andhra Pradesh to Apple's global supply chain.
There's more on the horizon too—state leaders are also weighing a big investment from Syrma SGS Technology for electronics manufacturing, showing Andhra Pradesh is serious about becoming a major player in tech.