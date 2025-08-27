Hindalco to build aluminum plant in Andhra Pradesh for Apple Business Aug 27, 2025

Hindalco is putting ₹586 crore into a new aluminum facility in Kuppam, Andhra Pradesh, which will produce aluminum extrusions used in the chassis of Apple's iPhones.

The move is part of the state's push to become an iPhone manufacturing hub and could bring 613 new jobs over the next four years, pending final approval from state officials.