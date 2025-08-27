GenAI talent crunch: Just 1 qualified engineer for every 10 jobs

Salaries are soaring for GenAI skills

With Global Capability Centres (GCCs) leading the charge for AI and cloud skills, paychecks are getting fatter for those with the right expertise.

Senior GenAI engineers can earn up to ₹60 lakh a year, cybersecurity roles fetch up to ₹55 lakh, and cloud architects can make ₹45 lakh.

But if you're in traditional IT? Salaries are mostly flat as demand shifts toward newer tech—making upskilling more important than ever.