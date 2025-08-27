Air India Express becomes 4th IATA member from India
Air India Express is now officially part of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), making it only the fourth Indian airline to join after Air India, IndiGo, and SpiceJet.
This move puts the low-cost carrier—launched back in 2005 and owned by Air India—on a bigger global map alongside about 350 airlines that handle most of the world's air traffic.
Airline joins global network of carriers
With IATA membership, Air India Express joins a global network of airlines.
The airline runs around 500 flights daily with a fleet of 115 planes, connecting travelers to 38 domestic and 17 international airports—including destinations in the Middle East and Southeast Asia.
Meanwhile, Jet Airways, which was once an IATA member too, stopped flying in 2019 and is currently under liquidation.