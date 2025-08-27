Acme Solar plans ₹3,000 crore fundraising; board approves Business Aug 27, 2025

Acme Solar Holdings just announced it wants to raise ₹3,000 crore by offering equity shares and similar options.

The board has approved the move, which may roll out in stages through QIP, FPO, private placements, or other permitted methods—but it still needs a final nod from shareholders at the annual meeting on September 29, 2025.