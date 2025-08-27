Next Article
Acme Solar plans ₹3,000 crore fundraising; board approves
Acme Solar Holdings just announced it wants to raise ₹3,000 crore by offering equity shares and similar options.
The board has approved the move, which may roll out in stages through QIP, FPO, private placements, or other permitted methods—but it still needs a final nod from shareholders at the annual meeting on September 29, 2025.
Board reappoints Shashi Shekhar as Vice-Chairman
The board is also bringing back Shashi Shekhar as Vice-Chairman and Whole-Time Director starting April 9, 2026 (pending AGM approval).
Acme Solar is known for its all-in approach to renewables—working across solar, wind, hybrid, storage, and Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) projects—which keeps them as a significant player in India's clean energy sector.