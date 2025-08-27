TikTok parent ByteDance's valuation hits $330B amid US regulatory pressure

ByteDance pulled in about $48 billion in revenue last quarter—a 25% jump from last year—most of which is from the Chinese market. That puts them ahead of Meta as the world's top social media company by revenue.

The buyback will help employees cash out during uncertain times

With a US law forcing ByteDance to sell TikTok's US assets by September 17, 2025, the company is planning to keep a minority stake while selling most of TikTok US to investors like Susquehanna and Andreessen Horowitz.

The buyback is meant to help employees cash out during all this uncertainty, while ByteDance keeps investing heavily in AI for the future.