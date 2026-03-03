LOADING...
Amazon data centers damaged by drone strikes amid US-Iran conflict
The information was shared on Amazon Web Services' cloud service dashboard

By Dwaipayan Roy
Mar 03, 2026
03:14 pm
What's the story

Amazon has confirmed that three of its data centers in the Middle East were damaged by drone strikes, amid the ongoing US-Iran conflict. The company reported direct hits on two facilities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and indirect damage to a third facility in Bahrain. The information was shared on Amazon Web Services's (AWS) cloud service dashboard.

Impact assessment

Service disruptions and recovery efforts 

The drone strikes have caused significant structural damage, disrupted power delivery to AWS infrastructure, and also in some cases, necessitated fire suppression activities that led to further water damage. The firm is working closely with local authorities and prioritizing the safety of its personnel during recovery efforts. However, these infrastructure issues have disrupted several AWS services including the EC2 compute, S3 cloud storage, and DynamoDB database offering.

Recommendations

Customer precautions and expected recovery timeline

In light of the ongoing conflict and its unpredictable nature, Amazon has advised customers with workloads in the Middle East to take precautionary measures. This includes backing up data and possibly migrating their workloads to alternate AWS regions. The company also noted that recovery from these incidents is expected to be prolonged due to the extent of physical damage involved.

Recovery update

Progress in recovery efforts

Amazon has reported "incremental progress" in recovering its foundational services, DynamoDB and S3 control planes. However, the company still estimates that it will take at least a day to fully restore power and connectivity. This comes as Iran retaliates against US military action by launching missiles at other countries in the region.

Internal insights

Staff evacuated from affected facilities

An internal document seen by Business Insider shows that Amazon evacuated staff and shut down access to at least one of its data centers after they suffered structural damage and flooding from recent attacks. One facility suffered a "direct impact" and sustained "major structural damage." Flooding exacerbated the disruption, with the water levels inside the facility initially reaching over an inch before receding.

Technical impact

Direct impact on AWS facility in Dubai

The damage from the drone strikes took down 14 EC2 cloud server racks and five other "production" racks at the facility, which is believed to be an AWS facility in Dubai. The cooling systems at the facility were also affected, with the air handling systems used to regulate temperature going offline due to power outages and some suffering mechanical failures.

