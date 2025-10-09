Next Article
50% Indians to shop from startups this festive season: Survey
Nearly half of Indian shoppers say they'll buy from startups this festive season, according to a new Rukam Capital and YouGov survey.
With the festive retail sector set to grow 23% by 2025, more people are choosing homegrown brands and health-focused products.
Shift toward mindful shopping
Over 50% of respondents prefer shopping from small or local businesses during festivals.
Wellness is a big deal too—53% of Millennials and 47% of Gen Z plan to pick up healthy snacks, showing a clear shift toward mindful festive shopping.
UPI payments dominate
Digital payments, especially UPI, are now the go-to for festive buys.
An impressive 91% of Indians plan to shop this season, and 77% expect to spend more than last year—giving the retail sector even more momentum.