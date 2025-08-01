50GW of renewable projects stuck in India due to delays

Major players affected

The SPDA is asking the government to treat these setbacks as force majeure, so companies aren't hit with big penalties for things out of their control.

Major players like JSW, NTPC, and Adani Green are facing project slowdowns in states like Rajasthan and Gujarat due to weak infrastructure and ongoing land disputes.

With India aiming for 500 GW of non-fossil fuel power by 2030, these delays could shake investor confidence and make hitting that target a lot tougher.