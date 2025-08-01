50GW of renewable projects stuck in India due to delays
More than 50 GW of renewable energy projects in India are currently on hold—more than double the number from just nine months ago.
The main reasons? Unfinished transmission lines and tricky legal hurdles, which now impact almost a quarter of the country's total green power capacity.
The Sustainable Projects Developers Association (SPDA) flagged these concerns to the government, warning that delays are piling up.
Major players affected
The SPDA is asking the government to treat these setbacks as force majeure, so companies aren't hit with big penalties for things out of their control.
Major players like JSW, NTPC, and Adani Green are facing project slowdowns in states like Rajasthan and Gujarat due to weak infrastructure and ongoing land disputes.
With India aiming for 500 GW of non-fossil fuel power by 2030, these delays could shake investor confidence and make hitting that target a lot tougher.