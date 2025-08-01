Bitcoin's price dips under $116,000 as August begins

Regulatory uncertainty and resistance levels weigh on Bitcoin

Regulatory uncertainty is adding fuel to the fire, with new reports from the White House and possible laws like the Genius Act making crypto rules feel up in the air.

On top of that, Bitcoin couldn't break past its $122K resistance level, so traders started cashing out, pushing prices down further.

If it falls below $112K, more declines could follow.

Even with all this turbulence, Bitcoin still holds its appeal for those chasing high returns.