Bitcoin's price dips under $116,000 as August begins
Bitcoin's price has dipped under $116,000 as of August 1, 2025.
Investors are feeling jittery thanks to the US Federal Reserve keeping interest rates steady at 4.25-4.5%, which means no quick rate cuts in sight.
Historically, August hasn't been kind to Bitcoin either—past years have seen drops between 5% and 20%.
Regulatory uncertainty and resistance levels weigh on Bitcoin
Regulatory uncertainty is adding fuel to the fire, with new reports from the White House and possible laws like the Genius Act making crypto rules feel up in the air.
On top of that, Bitcoin couldn't break past its $122K resistance level, so traders started cashing out, pushing prices down further.
If it falls below $112K, more declines could follow.
Even with all this turbulence, Bitcoin still holds its appeal for those chasing high returns.