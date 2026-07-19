5paisa partners with OpenAI to enhance investing experience
What's the story
Leading fintech firm and discount broker, 5paisa Capital Ltd, has announced a strategic partnership with OpenAI. The collaboration aims to integrate sophisticated artificial intelligence (AI) into the investing and trading process. This will provide personalized insights and advisory support for retail investors in India. The move makes 5paisa Capital the first broking platform to offer its services through ChatGPT, according to an official statement released on Sunday.
Technological advancement
AI integration across platform
The partnership will see 5paisa integrating AI across its platform.
This will help users identify opportunities, keep up with market trends, assess their portfolios, and make more informed decisions.
Gaurav Seth, MD and CEO of 5paisa Capital Ltd, said the collaboration aims to create a "more intuitive, personalized, and informed investing experience" while keeping investors in control of their decisions.
Future plans
Services to be available on ChatGPT
In the next phase of this partnership, 5paisa intends to make its services available on ChatGPT.
This will allow users to interact with investing and trading experiences through conversational AI.
The move is part of a broader strategy to leverage advanced technology for enhancing user experience in the financial sector.