64% Indians use GenAI for shopping decisions: BCG
A new report from Boston Consulting Group (BCG) shows Indian shoppers are leading the world in using Generative AI to make purchase decisions—64% of them check out products and brands with AI before buying, significantly higher than in the US (42%).
India's GenAI game is strong
Nearly everyone in India (94%) knows about GenAI, and 62% actually use it, putting India ahead of places like the US.
Shopping is now one of the top ways people use GenAI globally, just behind work tasks.
From groceries to gadgets, more Indians are turning to AI for advice—a jump of 35% between February and November 2025.
Why people trust AI with their choices
The BCG survey found over 60% worldwide trust GenAI results, and consumers describe GenAI as objective and personalized in its recommendations.
Kanika Sanghi from BCG points out that this shift affects both what we buy and how we work, encouraging brands to be part of these AI-powered journeys by sharing reliable info and using tech responsibly.