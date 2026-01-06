Morgan Stanley wants in on Bitcoin and Solana ETFs
Morgan Stanley Investment Management, the $1.8 trillion asset management arm of the giant US bank, just filed to launch spot Bitcoin and Solana ETFs—making it the first big American bank to go for direct crypto ETF offerings.
The filing landed with the SEC on January 6, 2026.
How do these new crypto trusts work?
The Morgan Stanley Bitcoin Trust will actually hold Bitcoin (not just futures), tracking real-time prices without using leverage or fancy derivatives.
Shares will be created and redeemed in large blocks.
The Solana Trust does something similar but also stakes its Solana holdings for extra rewards, which get added back into its value.
Why is this a big deal now?
This move follows Morgan Stanley opening up crypto access to all clients last October—no more $1.5 million minimums—and builds on recent US rules making it easier for banks to offer more than just crypto custody.
Since spot Bitcoin ETFs got approved two years ago, they've grown fast, while Solana ETFs have already pulled in $800 million since mid-2025.