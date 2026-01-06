Indian rupee could hit 94/USD by 2026, says UBS
UBS predicts the Indian rupee could slip to ₹94 per US dollar in 2026—a 4% drop from current levels.
This comes after the rupee already crossed the 91 mark in December and closed at ₹90.18 on January 6.
Why is the rupee falling?
Delays in the India-US trade deal have made investors pull money out and pushed importers to buy more dollars, especially as tariff salvos have affected Indian exports.
Higher US interest rates and global uncertainty have sped up the rupee's slide from ₹85 to ₹90 in just seven months, while India's central bank has mostly stayed on the sidelines.
What's next?
Rohit Arora from UBS points out that ongoing trade delays and slower economic growth are likely to keep pressure on the rupee through 2026.
If you're following global markets or planning travel or studies abroad, this exchange rate shift is definitely something to watch.