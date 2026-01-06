Next Article
8th Pay Commission: Big pay hikes coming for central government staff
The 8th Pay Commission's revised pay will be effective from January 1, 2026, bringing a solid salary hike for over 1.1 crore central government employees and pensioners.
With the Dearness Allowance (DA) now at nearly 60% thanks to rising inflation, pay packets are set to get noticeably bigger this year.
What's changing and when?
Minimum salaries could jump from ₹18,000 to ₹26,000, and pensions might rise to ₹20,500.
Perks like HRA, travel allowance, and medical allowance may also see updates.
While the full rollout could take up to 18 months, employees will get arrears during this period—so no one misses out on extra cash as living costs climb.