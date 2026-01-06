8th Pay Commission: Big pay hikes coming for central government staff

What's changing and when?

Minimum salaries could jump from ₹18,000 to ₹26,000, and pensions might rise to ₹20,500.

Perks like HRA, travel allowance, and medical allowance may also see updates.

While the full rollout could take up to 18 months, employees will get arrears during this period—so no one misses out on extra cash as living costs climb.