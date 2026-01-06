Next Article
Fino Payments Bank plans big tech upgrade, services to pause soon
Business
Heads up: Fino Payments Bank will pause all services from 10pm on January 8 until 11:59pm on January 10, 2026.
This downtime is for a major system upgrade, so if you need to make any transactions, try to get them done before the outage kicks in.
Why the upgrade matters (and how markets reacted)
The bank's moving its core systems to the Finacle platform—think faster features, smoother banking, and better security down the line.
On the same day as the announcement, Fino's shares dipped by 1.74% to ₹251.20 on NSE.
The bank is urging everyone to plan ahead and avoid last-minute hassles during this short break.