Telangana: CID nabs Falcon Invoice Discounting MD in ₹792cr scam

How the scam unraveled

Falcon's Ponzi scheme ran from 2021 until it crashed in January 2025—payments stopped and their Hyderabad office shut down, leaving thousands worried.

Investigators found that ₹4,215 crore was collected from over 7,000 depositors, with ₹792 crore lost by more than 4,000 victims.

So far, 11 people have been arrested. The CID is also seizing luxury cars and tracking money moved into crypto and real estate as they work to recover what's left.