Indian bonds bounce back after big state borrowing—here's why it matters

If you're into finance or just curious about how money moves, this is all about stability: despite massive government borrowing, bond yields stayed calm—which is good news for investors and anyone watching India's economic health.

What's behind the recovery?

State-run banks stepped up and bought ₹125 billion in bonds over three days to fill demand gaps.

Plus, the RBI pitched in by buying ₹500 billion worth of bonds on Monday and plans even more support (including a $10 billion forex swap soon).

All these moves helped keep rates steady and eased worries after last week's jitters.