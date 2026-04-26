Market cap of India's top 7 companies down ₹2L crore

The combined market capitalization of seven out of the top 10 most-valued companies in India has witnessed a major decline, eroding over ₹2 lakh crore last week. The fall was led by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Reliance Industries , mirroring a bearish trend in the equity market. The BSE Sensex plummeted 1,829.33 points or 2.33%, while NSE Nifty fell by 455.6 points or 1.87%.

Market analysis Geopolitical tensions and poor IT earnings impact market Ajit Mishra, Senior Vice President of Research at Religare Broking Ltd, attributed the market downturn to heightened geopolitical tensions and poor earnings commentary from IT majors. He said global developments continue to drive market direction with uncertainty over the West Asia crisis and fears of supply disruptions keeping crude oil prices high.

Company impact Major losses for TCS, Reliance Industries TCS's market valuation took a major hit, falling by ₹66,699.44 crore to ₹8,67,364.12 crore. Reliance Industries also witnessed a massive dip in its valuation by ₹50,670.34 crore to ₹17,96,647.50 crore. Other companies that witnessed a fall include HDFC Bank (down by ₹23,090.05 crore), Life Insurance Corporation of India (down by ₹19,670.75 crore), Bharti Airtel (down by ₹19,406.59 crore), ICICI Bank (down by ₹14,663.27 crore), and Larsen & Toubro (down by ₹11,142.62 crore).

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