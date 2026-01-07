86% Indians prefer gold, jewelry for wealth creation: Deloitte

A Deloitte report finds that 86% of Indians see gold and jewelry as top picks for building wealth—right alongside mutual funds and stocks. Over half also view jewelry as both an investment and a style choice.

Gen Z and Millennials: New tastes, new trends Younger buyers are shaking things up: 51% of Gen Z prefer silver, while 34% lean toward platinum.

Nearly half pick silver for its design and affordability, and minimalist pieces now win over heavy sets.

How people buy (and why it's changing) Jewelry isn't just for weddings anymore—millennials are buying for birthdays (38%), daily wear (32%), and more.

Rings, chains, and earrings are favorites, but even with all the online browsing, over 85% of purchases still happen in stores.