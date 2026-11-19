8th Pay Commission: Pensioners demand 67% of last pay drawn
What's the story
The Bharat Pensioners Samaj (BPS) has urged the 8th Pay Commission to raise the basic pension from the current 50% to 67% of the last basic pay drawn. The proposal was rejected by the previous 7th Pay Commission, but BPS has renewed its demand before the new commission. The move is part of a broader push for higher retirement benefits amid rising inflation and cost-of-living pressures.
Pension proposals
Other recommendations by BPS
Along with the hike in basic pension, BPS has also asked for a minimum monthly pension of ₹45,000 and an increase in family pension from 30% to 50% of the last basic pay drawn.
The demand comes as part of a larger conversation about how pensions should be calculated and adjusted over time.
The commission is expected to submit its final report by May-June 2027.
Pension increase
Major jump in monthly pension
If the 67% pension demand is approved, it could significantly benefit retirees.
For instance, a central government employee retiring with a last basic pay of ₹44,900 under Level 6 of the 7th Pay Matrix would see their monthly pension rise from around ₹22,450 to some ₹30,083.