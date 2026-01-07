Next Article
A-1 Ltd announces stock split; here's what it means
Business
A-1 Ltd is making its shares more accessible by splitting each one into 10, with January 8, 2026, as the ex-date.
So if you own a share worth ₹10, you'll soon have 10 shares at ₹1 each.
The record date was revised to January 8, allowing more investors to participate and potentially boost trading activity.
Why this matters for investors
A-1 Ltd's stock has been on a wild ride—up over 350% in the last year and nearly doubling in six months, though there was a recent dip of about 16%.
After the split, your total investment value stays the same, but you'll see more shares in your account at a lower price per share—making it easier for new investors to join in.