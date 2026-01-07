Indian investors take the lead in 2025
In 2025, Indian institutional investors really stepped up, increasing their investments in local markets at a faster rate than their foreign counterparts.
Mutual funds saw equity assets jump by 20.6% to ₹52.25 lakh crore, helping total assets (including debt) reach ₹73.21 lakh crore—a clear sign of growing confidence at home.
Insurance companies and pension funds also boosted their investments, with insurance equity assets hitting ₹26.81 lakh crore and pension fund assets rising 66% to ₹4.38 lakh crore.
Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors posted only modest gains—up just 4.3% in equities—even as foreign direct investment grew by over 31%.
Despite challenges like high valuations and tariff worries, Indian investors kept backing their own market in a big way.