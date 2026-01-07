Crude oil prices drop after Venezuela shake-up

What else is happening?

US crude fell 1.1% to $56.48 per barrel, while Brent crude slipped to $60.22.

Asian markets were mixed—Japan's Nikkei dipped slightly, but Australia's ASX 200 got a boost from rising commodities.

Meanwhile, China just banned military-use exports to Japan, adding more tension in the region as everyone waits for key US economic updates that could hint at future Fed rate cuts.