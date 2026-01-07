Yajur Fibers IPO: Key details at a glance

With a legacy dating back to 1980, Yajur Fibres (originally incorporated as Shineup Investments Limited and renamed in 2021) has been making high-quality cotton-like fibers from plants like flax, jute, and hemp using its proprietary technology. Their fibers fit right into existing mills and are used in everything from clothes to home textiles—no need for extra changes or upgrades.

You can apply for the IPO until January 9, 2025. Allotment happens on January 12, shares hit demat accounts on January 13, and listing is set for January 14 on the BSE SME platform.

The money raised will help expand their Howrah plant and build a new linen unit in Ujjain.

Financially, they've seen strong growth—revenue jumped from ₹84.85 crore in FY24 to ₹141.99 crore in FY25, with profits also rising nicely.