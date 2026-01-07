Next Article
Silver is on fire: Nears all-time high at $82.61/oz
Business
Silver just hit $82.61 per ounce on January 7, 2026, climbing for the fourth day straight and closing in on its recent record of $84.01.
This surge follows a massive jump last year—prices more than doubled thanks to retail investor appetite, especially in China, and tighter supply.
Why everyone's watching silver now
So far in 2026, silver's up over 15%, and it's soared by about 160% compared to last year.
Some experts predict it could reach $100-$150 per ounce.
The hype? It's all about more silver being needed for solar panels, electric vehicles, and possible Fed rate cuts making metals more attractive to investors.