Silver prices soar to record high—What you should know

Most silver is produced as a by-product when mining other metals, so output doesn't ramp up easily when prices rise. On top of that, ore quality is dropping, recycling rates are low, and inventories are at their lowest in years. China 's tough export rules aren't helping either, making global supply even tighter.

What's driving the hype?

With the US dollar weaker and possible interest rate cuts ahead, investors see silver as both an industrial must-have and a safe-haven metal.

Investment funds that were selling before are now piling back in, while global uncertainties keep pushing prices higher.

Analysts think these trends could keep silver expensive for a while.