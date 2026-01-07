Next Article
Bharat Coking Coal IPO drops next week—here's the scoop
Business
Bharat Coking Coal, a Coal India subsidiary, is opening its IPO from January 9-13, 2026.
Shares are priced between ₹21 and ₹23, aiming to raise ₹1,071 crore.
There's already a strong buzz—grey market premium is around 50%, so demand looks solid ahead of its January 16 listing.
What investors should know
This is an Offer for Sale by Coal India, which means it'll keep a 90% stake after the IPO.
Retail investors get 35% of the shares, with a minimum buy-in of 600 shares (around ₹13,800).
Plus, if you held Coal India shares on January 1, 2026, there's a special reserve for you worth ₹107 crore.
The IPO is managed by IDBI Capital and ICICI Securities as part of Coal India's plan to list all subsidiaries by FY30.