Bharat Coking Coal IPO drops next week—here's the scoop

What investors should know

This is an Offer for Sale by Coal India, which means it'll keep a 90% stake after the IPO.

Retail investors get 35% of the shares, with a minimum buy-in of 600 shares (around ₹13,800).

Plus, if you held Coal India shares on January 1, 2026, there's a special reserve for you worth ₹107 crore.

The IPO is managed by IDBI Capital and ICICI Securities as part of Coal India's plan to list all subsidiaries by FY30.