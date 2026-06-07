FPIs pull out ₹43,000cr from Indian equities in June

Investment shifts

Record FPI outflows in 2026

FPIs have been net sellers in all months of 2026 except February, when they were net buyers. They withdrew ₹35,962 crore in January before turning net buyers with an inflow of ₹22,615 crore in February, the highest monthly inflow in 17 months. However, the trend sharply reversed in March with a record withdrawal of ₹1.17 lakh crore by foreign investors. The selling continued with net outflows of ₹60,847 crore and withdrawals worth ₹32,963 crore respectively for April and May.