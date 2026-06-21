Market cap of India's top 9 companies up ₹2.15L crore

Valuation rise

L&T, SBI also witness surge in m-cap

Other top companies like Larsen & Toubro and State Bank of India (SBI) also witnessed a jump in their market capitalization. L&T's m-cap climbed by ₹21,929.12 crore to ₹5,79,126.95 crore, while SBI's rallied by ₹16,753.57 crore to ₹9,55,415.07 crore during the same period last week. HDFC Bank and Hindustan Unilever also saw slight increases in their valuations during this period with m-caps edging higher by smaller amounts compared to others on this list.