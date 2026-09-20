Bank holidays in India next week: Check city-wise list

The RBI holiday calendar lists the following bank holidays next week:

On September 21, Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva/Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi will be observed in Bhubaneswar and Thiruvananthapuram.

A day later, Karma Puja will be celebrated in Ranchi.

The birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji will be observed on September 23 in Jammu and Srinagar.

Finally, Indrajatra will be celebrated on September 25 in Gangtok.