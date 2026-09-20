Bank holidays in India next week: Check city-wise list
What's the story
Major banks including State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Punjab National Bank (PNB) will be closed for up to four days next week. The closures are based on the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday calendar and vary by city. The holidays are due to regional festivals and observances in different parts of the country.
Holiday schedule
These regional holidays will be observed in different cities
The RBI holiday calendar lists the following bank holidays next week:
On September 21, Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva/Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi will be observed in Bhubaneswar and Thiruvananthapuram.
A day later, Karma Puja will be celebrated in Ranchi.
The birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji will be observed on September 23 in Jammu and Srinagar.
Finally, Indrajatra will be celebrated on September 25 in Gangtok.
Additional closure
Second, 4th Saturday rule
In addition to the festival and regional holidays, all the scheduled and non-scheduled banks observe public holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.
This means that banks across India will be closed on September 26 as well.
The RBI's holiday calendar is organized by regional offices and cities, so not every holiday applies nationwide.
Service availability
Digital banking services available during bank holidays
Despite the bank closures, customers can still access a range of digital banking services.
These include UPI and online banking for payments and fund transfers, ATM services for cash withdrawals, and RTGS system for electronic fund transfers.
However, the services requiring a physical branch visit, like certain account-related requests or documentation, will have to wait until the branch reopens.