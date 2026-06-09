On the other hand, foreign institutional investors have been selling off Indian equities

DIIs buy ₹4.16L crore worth of equities in 2026

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:23 pm Jun 09, 202605:23 pm

What's the story

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have been on a buying spree in the Indian equity market this year, with their net purchases surpassing ₹4.16 lakh crore in just over five months of 2026. On the other hand, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have been selling off Indian equities worth some ₹2.7 lakh crore during the same period. The trend has continued this month as well, with DIIs buying shares worth ₹39,098 crore while FIIs sold stocks worth nearly ₹35,445 crore.