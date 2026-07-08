FPIs invest record ₹41,773cr in government bonds this June

Increased ownership

Foreign ownership of government securities under FAR

The surge in FPI investments has increased total foreign holdings in government securities under the FAR to ₹3.73 lakh crore. Foreign investors now hold some 7.12% of all bonds available under this route. Their participation has also widened across eligible securities with 11 government securities now having foreign ownership above 10%. The highest overseas holding is at a whopping 21.5% for the 7.38% government security maturing in 2027.