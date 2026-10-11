FPIs pull out ₹44,166cr from Indian equities in October

The AI-driven rally in North Asian markets has also drawn more foreign investment.

Despite these outflows, Vedant Gupte, Co-Founder and CEO of investment platform Trackk, said this isn't a reflection of India's investment prospects but rather a global repositioning of capital.

He added that high crude prices, a strong dollar and US yields are pulling money back to safer ground while FPIs chase the AI rally in North Asia where valuations look cheaper.