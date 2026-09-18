India's crude oil imports fall over 11% in August
What's the story
India's crude oil imports last month fell by over 11% from July, amounting to 19.01 million metric tons, government data revealed today. The annual comparison also showed a decline of 3% from last year's August figure of 19.60 million tons, according to the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC). Despite an increase in product imports since last month, year-on-year comparisons show a sharp decrease.
Dynamics
Product imports and exports
In August, crude oil product imports increased by over 9% to 2.72 million tons from July. However, the year-on-year comparison showed a decline of nearly 40%.
On the export front, product exports fell by over 13% annually to 4.92 million tons.
This mixed trend highlights the fluctuating nature of India's oil trade in recent months.
Consumption drop
Fuel consumption hits lowest level since September 2024
India's fuel consumption in August fell by 6.3% from July, hitting a low of 18.61 million metric tons.
This is the lowest level since September 2024, indicating a possible slowdown in economic activity or changes in energy usage patterns.
The drop is particularly notable given the recent increase in crude oil product imports and the decline in exports during this period.
Fluctuations
LPG imports increase, fuel oil imports decline
In August, LPG imports jumped to 1.30 million tons from 870,000 metric tons in July.
However, the fuel oil imports fell month-on-month to 132,000 metric tons and were down from last year's August figure of 365,000 metric tons.
These fluctuations highlight the changing dynamics of India's energy import landscape amid shifting demand patterns and market conditions.