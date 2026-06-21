India's merchandise exports up by 15% in Apr-Jun: Piyush Goyal

Export milestones

Exports reached 6-month high in May

In May, India's exports reached a six-month high with an 18% year-on-year increase to $45.2 billion. However, the trade deficit for the month also widened to $28.21 billion. For the April-May period of FY27, exports grew by 16.09% to $88.91 billion while imports increased by 15.14% to $145.35 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of $56.44 billion during this period.