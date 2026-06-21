India's merchandise exports up by 15% in Apr-Jun: Piyush Goyal
What's the story
India's merchandise exports have witnessed a remarkable growth of around 15% during April 1-June 14, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced today. The announcement comes despite the ongoing global economic uncertainties and high tariffs imposed by the United States. Speaking at an event in Mumbai, Goyal said that even with these challenges, India's export performance has remained strong.
Export milestones
Exports reached 6-month high in May
In May, India's exports reached a six-month high with an 18% year-on-year increase to $45.2 billion. However, the trade deficit for the month also widened to $28.21 billion. For the April-May period of FY27, exports grew by 16.09% to $88.91 billion while imports increased by 15.14% to $145.35 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of $56.44 billion during this period.
Campaign
Goyal calls on chartered accountants to contribute toward 'Viksit Bharat'
Addressing the gathering, Goyal called on chartered accountants to contribute toward making India a developed nation. He stressed that the journey toward a 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India) begins with individual responsibility.