India's unemployment rate falls to 4.9% in February

India 's unemployment rate has declined to 4.9% in February, down from January's 5%, according to government data released today. The fall was primarily driven by improvements in urban labor markets and a reduction in female unemployment across rural and urban areas, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) reported.

Urban improvement Urban unemployment rate drops to 6.6% The urban unemployment rate fell to 6.6% in February, a significant drop from January's 7%. Meanwhile, the rural unemployment rate remained steady at 4.2% during this period. The data is based on the Current Weekly Status (CWS) approach under the Periodic Labor Force Survey (PLFS) and covers people aged 15 years and above.

Gender impact Significant decline in female unemployment Female unemployment saw a major improvement, with the overall female unemployment rate dropping to 5.1% in February from January's 5.6%. In urban areas, it fell sharply to 8.7% from January's 9.8%, while rural female unemployment eased to 4% from January's 4.3%. This indicates that more women are finding jobs in both rural and urban settings, contributing significantly to the overall decline in India's unemployment rate.

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