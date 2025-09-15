India's unemployment rate falls to 5.1% in August

India 's unemployment rate has dropped to 5.1% in August, according to government data released today. The Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) shows a steady decline from 5.6% in June and 5.2% in July, indicating a recovery trend in the labor market.

Men Male unemployment rate drops to 5-month low The PLFS report also highlights a significant drop in the male unemployment rate, which fell to a five-month low of 5.0% in August. This decline was mainly due to a decrease in urban male unemployment from 6.6% in July to 5.9% this month and rural male unemployment dropping to 4.5%, its lowest level in five months.

Rural recovery Rural unemployment rate declines to 4.3% The PLFS data shows that the overall rural unemployment rate has been on a downward trend for three consecutive months, from 5.1% in May to 4.3% in August. This indicates an improvement in employment opportunities in rural areas of India over the past few months.

Gender inclusion Increase in female workforce participation The report highlights a steady increase in female workforce participation over the past two months. The Worker Population Ratio (WPR) among females rose from 30.2% in June to 32.0% in August, according to the bulletin. This jump was seen across rural and urban areas, with rural WPR rising from 33.6% in June to 35.9% in August and urban WPR increasing from 22.9% to 23.8%.