Around 25% of India's proposed FY26 investments belong to AP
What's the story
Andhra Pradesh has emerged as the top investment destination in India, capturing a whopping 25.3% of all proposed investments in the first nine months of the financial year 2025-26. The information comes from a recent report by Bank of Baroda (BoB), which highlights a shift in industrial and investment activity toward eastern and southern states. Odisha and Maharashtra follow with 13.1% and 12.8%, respectively.
Investment distribution
Andhra Pradesh leads in proposed capital investment
The report also reveals that Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Maharashtra together account for over 51% of India's total proposed capital investment. The overall investment announcements during this period have reached around ₹26.6 lakh crore, marking an 11.5% year-on-year increase. This data highlights the growing importance of these three states in India's economic landscape.
Investment impact
Major investments boost economic growth
The report highlights some major investments, including Google's $15 billion investment in a data center cluster in Visakhapatnam. This is the tech giant's largest ever foreign direct investment (FDI) in India. The Centre's concessions to Andhra Pradesh have also improved investor sentiment and attracted more investments to the state.
Minister's statement
AP's IT minister comments on investment success
Reacting to the report, Andhra Pradesh's IT Minister Nara Lokesh said, "Andhra Pradesh isn't catching up, it's pulling ahead." He attributed the state's success to consistent reforms, quick decision-making, and a clear commitment to investors. The government has focused on creating a predictable policy environment and enabling industry at scale while delivering projects on the ground.