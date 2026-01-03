Around 25% of India's proposed FY26 investments belong to AP

Andhra Pradesh has emerged as the top investment destination in India, capturing a whopping 25.3% of all proposed investments in the first nine months of the financial year 2025-26. The information comes from a recent report by Bank of Baroda (BoB), which highlights a shift in industrial and investment activity toward eastern and southern states. Odisha and Maharashtra follow with 13.1% and 12.8%, respectively.

Investment distribution Andhra Pradesh leads in proposed capital investment The report also reveals that Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Maharashtra together account for over 51% of India's total proposed capital investment. The overall investment announcements during this period have reached around ₹26.6 lakh crore, marking an 11.5% year-on-year increase. This data highlights the growing importance of these three states in India's economic landscape.

Investment impact Major investments boost economic growth The report highlights some major investments, including Google's $15 billion investment in a data center cluster in Visakhapatnam. This is the tech giant's largest ever foreign direct investment (FDI) in India. The Centre's concessions to Andhra Pradesh have also improved investor sentiment and attracted more investments to the state.